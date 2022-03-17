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Agenda For The 21st Century AGENDA 21-30 FAST TRACK 179 NATIONS
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43 views • March 17, 2022
Brief explanation of Agenda 21, which was agreed and signed by 179 nations. When you do the research you can no longer call it a conspiracy. The signs are all around you without research but if you research you will come to a whole new enlightenment .. Do you want to support our channel share the videos its FREE! Download an reupload on your own channels more people might see them and wake up!
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