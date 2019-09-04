© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marijuana and the Young Brain
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • September 04, 2019
Jodi Gilman, PhD, is the director of neuroscience at the Center for Addiction Medicine. Her research examines how marijuana affects the teen brain. Her team's research has shown that the level of memory decline from marijuana is dependent on the age at which a young person begins using. She notes that this is a matter of public health concern as marijuana use has been shown to affect learning and has been strongly linked to the development of psychotic disorder.
Advances in Motion provides health care professionals with information about the latest breakthroughs, research and clinical advances from Massachusetts General Hospital.
Advances in Motion provides health care professionals with information about the latest breakthroughs, research and clinical advances from Massachusetts General Hospital.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.