How They Control Society by Manipulating the Music Industry - Alan Watt

In Memory of Alan Watt
https://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/articles/In_Memory_of_Alan_Watt.html
"When you can break through this System with all of the sciences
behind it and the Wisdom of the Ages that's meant to keep you in a
mental straitjacket from birth 'til death -- When you've overcome that,
you've overcome the world, and you can go on from there."
- Alan Watt
"This Is Your Brain on Music describes the components of music, such
as timbre, rhythm, pitch, and harmony and ties them to neuroanatomy,
neurochemistry, cognitive psychology, and evolution, while also making
these topics accessible to nonexpert readers by avoiding the use of
scientific jargon. One particular focus of the book is on cognitive
models of categorization and expectation, and how music exploits these
cognitive processes."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/This_Is_Your_Brain_on_Music
https://vigilantcitizenforums.com/threads/lookout-mountain-lab.3788/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.