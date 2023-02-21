Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How They Control Society by Manipulating the Music Industry - Alan Watt
422 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

In Memory of Alan Watt

https://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/articles/In_Memory_of_Alan_Watt.html

"When you can break through this System with all of the sciences behind it and the Wisdom of the Ages that's meant to keep you in a mental straitjacket from birth 'til death -- When you've overcome that, you've overcome the world, and you can go on from there."
- Alan Watt

"This Is Your Brain on Music describes the components of music, such as timbre, rhythm, pitch, and harmony and ties them to neuroanatomy, neurochemistry, cognitive psychology, and evolution, while also making these topics accessible to nonexpert readers by avoiding the use of scientific jargon. One particular focus of the book is on cognitive models of categorization and expectation, and how music exploits these cognitive processes."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/This_Is_Your_Brain_on_Music

https://vigilantcitizenforums.com/threads/lookout-mountain-lab.3788/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
musicmanipulationalan watt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket