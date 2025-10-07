Oh, Portland—you soggy paradise of chaos where Antifa's black bloc ballet includes hurling artisanal urine at conservative reporters like it's the finale of a bad acid trip. Caught on camera, right in front of the boys in blue, who do... absolutely nothing. Because why arrest the cosplay anarchists when you can tase your neighbor for a Trump yard sign? This is peak anarcho-tyranny, folks: Proud Boys get the gulag for a fake booger flick at Maddow, but Antifa gets a free kombucha and a city bus escort to "protest" Trump's border mandate, I torch the hypocrisy from the tippy-top: Biden's crew locking up prayerful grannies outside clinics for "terrorism," while Portland PD runs sensitivity training for their squirt guns. Is America a nation or just a viral TikTok away from mandatory golden showers for "fascist vibes"? Wake up, you magnificent bastards—politicians gotta fry, or we're all just peons in the Great Piss-Off.If you love savage takedowns of woke wet dreams, smash that like button, subscribe for more unfiltered fury, and drop a comment: Who's next on the urine hit list? #Antifa #PortlandRiots #AnarchoTyranny #PoliticalRant #BidenHypocrisy





