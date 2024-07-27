Nick Fuentes: Trumpism in 2015: Bаn Мuslims, build a wall, and make Mexico pay for it. Trumpism now: gаy neocons, Log Cabin Republicans, and a joke of a border wall.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trumpism in 2015: Bаn Мuslims, build a wall, and make Mexico pay for it. Trumpism now: gаy neocons, Log Cabin Republicans, and a joke of a border wall. This isn't just embarrassing, it's a betrayal.
- Nick Fuentes (@NickJFuentes)
