Activate Superconscious Mind and Power Subliminal (With Affirmations)

I hope you enjoy this subliminal video with its affirmations/messages! Results vary between each person, and with subliminals in general to get their success, it requires belief, faith, consistency, and persistence. I don't like to give a set time frame on how long it will take to get results, since for each person listening, it will be different. It can be instant or take a bit of time. Again this this depends on the subconscious mind of every person, and how their mind works to create the results processed from the subliminal affirmations.The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God,Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now. (Make believe/Act as if/Become/Being/Just Be/Intend). From experience, this has sped up my results with subliminals much quicker. These will help you immensely to get the best results from the subliminals you use.Bless you have have a wonderful day! ^.^Activate Superconscious Mind and Power Subliminal AffirmationsI have eternal access to my superconscious mind.I activate my superconscious mind.I activate the imagination of my superconscious mind.I activate the visualisation of my superconscious mind.I activate the visualisation power of my superconscious mind.I activate the infinite imagination of my superconscious mind.I have activated the infinite imagination of my superconscious mind.I have activated the visualisation of my superconscious mindI always visualise in first person.I activate and stimulate my visual cortex of my mind.I activate and stimulate the mind that controls visualisation and imagination.I allow only my Infinite Self to express itself though me.I allow only The Infinite to express itself through me.I allow only The Infinite Intelligence to express itself through me.I visualise clearly.I visualise accurately.I visualise vividly.I visualise easily.I visualise effortlessly.I lucid dream about my intentions.I have activated my superconscious mind.I have activated the power of my superconscious mind.I have now activated the power of my superconscious mind.I have full control over my conscious mind, subconscious mind, and superconscious mind.I am the master of my superconscious mind.I am the master of my conscious mind, subconscious mind, and superconscious mind.I am the master of my conscious mind, subconscious mind, superconscious mind, and heart.I activate my superconscious power.I have activated my superconscious power.I have full control over my superconscious mind.I have now activated my superconscious power.I am connected to Infinite Intelligence.I am connected to The Infinite.I am one with Infinite Intelligence.I am one with The Infinite.My conscious mind, subconscious mind, and superconscious mind are connected to infinite intelligence.My conscious mind, subconscious mind, and superconscious mind are now connected to Infinite intelligence.My conscious mind, subconscious mind, and superconscious mind are now connected to The Infinite.My conscious mind, subconscious mind, and superconscious mind are connected to The Infinite.I now visualise with my superconscious mind.I now use my imagination with the superconscious mind.I visualise with my superconscious mind.I use my imagination with the superconscious mind.I am a superconscious Spirit.I am one with my superconscious mind.I am one with my superconscious Spirit.Anything is possible with my superconscious mind.Anything is possible with the power of my super conscious mind.+ more!References