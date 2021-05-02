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2 - Golden Pot of Manna - Get God's Permit for Maturity
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30 views • May 02, 2021
Test Question 1 "what does the Bible say is The Foundation?"
Every Christian Church denomination and every individual Christian Church has its own creed which is put forth as "the foundation." As a result, the vast majority of those who refer to themselves as Christian Believers have at best a sketchy, and at worst, a non-existent Foundation in accordance with scripture and The Holy Spirit of God. Test yourself. Is The Foundation "the love of God"?
or is The Foundation doctrines? Is the unity of the faith of The Body of Christ on the basis of love? Or of doctrine? How does your knowledge measure up to the Bible on this subject of The Foundation?
Golden Pot of Manna - Get instant access to our FREE eBook, "The Temple Builder's Guide For A Sure Foundation - a Revelation of Truth for Unity of Believers by Kenneth Alson Davis" https://goldenpotofmanna.net/2029-2/
Every Christian Church denomination and every individual Christian Church has its own creed which is put forth as "the foundation." As a result, the vast majority of those who refer to themselves as Christian Believers have at best a sketchy, and at worst, a non-existent Foundation in accordance with scripture and The Holy Spirit of God. Test yourself. Is The Foundation "the love of God"?
or is The Foundation doctrines? Is the unity of the faith of The Body of Christ on the basis of love? Or of doctrine? How does your knowledge measure up to the Bible on this subject of The Foundation?
Golden Pot of Manna - Get instant access to our FREE eBook, "The Temple Builder's Guide For A Sure Foundation - a Revelation of Truth for Unity of Believers by Kenneth Alson Davis" https://goldenpotofmanna.net/2029-2/
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