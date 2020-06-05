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Death And Destruction In America: The Results Of Democrat Party Politics - War Room Full Show
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13 views • June 05, 2020
The Attorney General made a long statement today during a Press Conference that responded to all the aftermath of the Goerge Floyd killing. Owen Shroyer responds harshly to the statements made and stances taken. We talk with Henry Davis about the killing of David Dorn and all the violence happening currently in major U.S. cities. The debate is on, to let Democrat run cities burn, or attempt to save them. Jesse Lee Peterson joins the broadcast to discuss what is happening in America and Los Angeles where mob rule is taking over. Major anti-American globalist operations are being run right now, The War Room exposes them all. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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