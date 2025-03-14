US OFFICIALS WON’T LEAN ON VACCINES TO FIGHT BIRD FLU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While the USDA has officially approved an Avian Flu vaccine for poultry, we dive into the perilous outcome in countries who mass vaccinate chickens for H5N1 and HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s response on why acting head of all 3 US health agencies all recommend against the bird flu vaccine.