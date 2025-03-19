The Spirit of God Dwells in You Romans 8 9-12 Morning Manna Mar 18 2025

In this episode of Morning Manna, Doc Burkhart leads a study in Romans 8:9-12, focusing on the role of the Holy Spirit in the believer's life. He clarifies that the terms Spirit of God and Spirit of Christ are interchangeable, emphasizing the unity of the Godhead. The discussion highlights the transformation that occurs when a person receives the Holy Spirit and the evidence of that transformation through faith, obedience, and the fruit of the Spirit.

He also addresses the significance of resurrection, explaining that believers have already begun their resurrection through faith, and their physical bodies will one day be glorified. Additionally, he warns against living according to the flesh and stresses the need for the Holy Spirit to "mortify" sinful deeds.

Topics Covered:

The interchangeable use of Spirit of God and Spirit of Christ

The evidence of the Holy Spirit’s indwelling: faith, fruit of the Spirit, and obedience

The believer’s transformation and spiritual resurrection

The role of the Holy Spirit in mortifying sin

The certainty of a future bodily resurrection

The necessity of faith over feelings in spiritual discernment

The dangers of unchecked sin and spiritual accountability

Romans 8:9 - "But ye are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God dwell in you. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his."

- "But ye are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God dwell in you. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his." Romans 8:10 - "And if Christ be in you, the body is dead because of sin; but the Spirit is life because of righteousness."

- "And if Christ be in you, the body is dead because of sin; but the Spirit is life because of righteousness." Romans 8:11 - "But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you."

- "But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you." Romans 8:12-13 - "Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh. For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live."

- "Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh. For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live." 2 Corinthians 5:17 - "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new."

- "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new." Galatians 5:22-23 - "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law."

- "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law." John 13:35 - "By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another."

- "By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another." 1 John 2:3 - "And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments."

- "And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments." 1 John 4:1 - "Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world."

- "Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world." 2 Timothy 3:16 - "All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness."



