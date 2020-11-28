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Covid Hoax - This is a Spiritual Battle
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155 views • November 28, 2020
"The Matrix is a system, Neo. That system is our enemy. But when you're inside, you look around, what do you see? Businessmen, teachers, lawyers, carpenters. The very minds of the people we are trying to save. But until we do, these people are still a part of that system and that makes them our enemy. You have to understand, most of these people are not ready to be unplugged. And many of them are so inured, so hopelessly dependent on the system, that they will fight to protect it." - Morpheus (The Matrix)
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COMPUTING FOREVER
https://youtu.be/2gkUJk4dvaM
source
COMPUTING FOREVER
https://youtu.be/2gkUJk4dvaM
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