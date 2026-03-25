DPRK: Belarusian President Lukashenko arrived in North Korea

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Belarusian President Lukashenko arrived in North Korea.
Adding, some more:
Kim Jong Un to Putin: "Pyongyang will always be with Moscow."
The North Korean leader sent a reply letter to Putin pledging unwavering support for Russia following congratulations on his re-election as chairman of North Korea's state council. pledging unwavering support for Russia.
Adding:
Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine until it starts receiving Russian oil, Orban said.