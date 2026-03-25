DPRK: Belarusian President Lukashenko arrived in North Korea

Belarusian President Lukashenko arrived in North Korea.

Adding, some more:

Kim Jong Un to Putin: "Pyongyang will always be with Moscow."

The North Korean leader sent a reply letter to Putin pledging unwavering support for Russia following congratulations on his re-election as chairman of North Korea's state council. pledging unwavering support for Russia.

Adding:

Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine until it starts receiving Russian oil, Orban said.



