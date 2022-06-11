Strange Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effect: A Man Is Frozen In Time (mRNA Brain Freeze) 💉🧠🥶

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A fully vaccinated man went shopping and had some sort of medical emergency and couldn’t move his body, he was essentially paralyzed standing up.
Check out the guy’s legs when the paramedics remove him from the shopping centre, his legs are as stiff as a board. No further information was provided.