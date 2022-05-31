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Allegations of Involuntary State Euthanasia Using Midazolam | Maajid Nawaz
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84 views • May 31, 2022
We speak to Freelance Investigative Journalist Jacqui Deevoy, Health Scientist Dr Kevin Corbett Phd, Retired Nurse Celia Jones who is a witness and widow to Brian Boulton, Practising Nurse Elena Anamaria who is a witness and widow to Stuart Nisbet and Medical Researcher Stuart Wilkie.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@MaajidNawaz:d/Ep6-Radical:9 - May 31, 2022.
Allegations of Involuntary State Euthanasia Using Midazolam | Maajid Nawaz
Maajid Nawaz, Radical with Maajid Nawaz, Allegations of Involuntary State Euthanasia Using Midazolam, May 31 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@MaajidNawaz:d/Ep6-Radical:9 - May 31, 2022.
Allegations of Involuntary State Euthanasia Using Midazolam | Maajid Nawaz
Maajid Nawaz, Radical with Maajid Nawaz, Allegations of Involuntary State Euthanasia Using Midazolam, May 31 2022
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