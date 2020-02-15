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Vatican and her False Prophet Pope BY DANA ASHLIE
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491 views • February 15, 2020
Published on Jul 6, 2017
For those who already believe...and for those presently in the Catholic Church. This is an imperfect compilation of several aspects of the Vatican, that made me dubious and worry for those caught in it. Perhaps this can help some to question deeper, what is really happening there? Are they the hugest force behind the New World Order plan?
For those who already believe...and for those presently in the Catholic Church. This is an imperfect compilation of several aspects of the Vatican, that made me dubious and worry for those caught in it. Perhaps this can help some to question deeper, what is really happening there? Are they the hugest force behind the New World Order plan?
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