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Overpasses For America is reborn
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71 views • July 08, 2021
Between 2013-2016, an organization was a nightmare for the left and RINOs alike, holding over 11,000 protests against Barack Hussein Obama and stopping Amnesty in 2014 while sending Eric Cantor into retirement with home-made signs and worn out tennis shoes.
Overpasses For America has returned, and is exclusively on Gab
https://gab.com/groups/6254
Overpasses For America has returned, and is exclusively on Gab
https://gab.com/groups/6254
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