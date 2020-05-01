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Do Jubilee Cycles Point To 2020?
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74 views • May 01, 2020
"From 2020 onward, Satan will destroy all who oppose him around the world as he seeks to destroy those remaining Israelites." These words were penned by my guest, Joseph Dumond, in 2012. In this show, John Parsons talks to the author of 2300 Days Of Hell, about his very different chronology and uncovers why Mr Joseph Dumond believes we are entering the second half of Daniel's prophetic week.
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