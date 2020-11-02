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Love, Lust and Attachment
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13 views • November 02, 2020
In the introduction and first call of the 7/7 Freedomain Radio Call In Show, Stefan Molyneux discusses his Man of Steel Review, the possibility of a European meet up, the nature of love, signs of an abusive relationship, templates for a loving relationship, childhood attachment, when curiosity hits culture, the consolation prize of lust, ostracizing vanity, self-love, self-respect and an accurate evaluation of yourself.
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Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
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