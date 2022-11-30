Is There a Connection Between Exploding Secret Service SUVs and Bloody Sledgehammer?

A very suspicious and unusual fire erupted early Monday morning in the parking lot of Nantucket Airport. A group of Hertz rental cars exploded into flame for no apparent reason. In addition to the oddity of the fire, what really stands out is that all of the vehicles had rented by the US Secret Service to transport the Biden family during their Thanksgiving weekend visit to Nantucket. Another thing that piqued our interest in the news blackout on the story. The few articles that were published mainly brushed off the incident as another rightwing conspiracy theory.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/30/22

