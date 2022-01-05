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ARRESTED, HELD WITHOUT BAIL: VACCINE POLICE FOUNDER LIVE CALL FROM JAIL!
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500 views • January 05, 2022
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ARRESTED, Held Without Bail: Vaccine Police Founder LIVE CALL From Jail! https://rumble.com/vrxynk-arrested-held-without-bail-vaccine-police-founder-live-call-from-jail.html
Quote: "In an exclusive call from the jailhouse in Jefferson County, Alabama, Stew Peters speaks with the founder of Vaccine Police, Christopher Key, after his arrest this afternoon for not wearing a Chinese-made face mask during a court appearance. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
ARRESTED, Held Without Bail: Vaccine Police Founder LIVE CALL From Jail! https://rumble.com/vrxynk-arrested-held-without-bail-vaccine-police-founder-live-call-from-jail.html
Quote: "In an exclusive call from the jailhouse in Jefferson County, Alabama, Stew Peters speaks with the founder of Vaccine Police, Christopher Key, after his arrest this afternoon for not wearing a Chinese-made face mask during a court appearance. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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