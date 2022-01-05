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ARRESTED, HELD WITHOUT BAIL: VACCINE POLICE FOUNDER LIVE CALL FROM JAIL!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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ARRESTED, Held Without Bail: Vaccine Police Founder LIVE CALL From Jail! https://rumble.com/vrxynk-arrested-held-without-bail-vaccine-police-founder-live-call-from-jail.html

Quote: "In an exclusive call from the jailhouse in Jefferson County, Alabama, Stew Peters speaks with the founder of Vaccine Police, Christopher Key, after his arrest this afternoon for not wearing a Chinese-made face mask during a court appearance. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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vaccinesnwodepopulationcovidgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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