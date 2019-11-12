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Nikki Haley defends allegations that Kelly, Tillerson tried to undermine Trump
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8 views • November 12, 2019
Former U.S. Amb. to the U.N. Nikki Haley joins 'Fox and Friends' to talk about her new book 'With All Due Respect.' Haley defended her allegations saying former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were 'two unelected people who thought they knew more than the president.'
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