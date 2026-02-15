BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Debt Time Tax
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
28 views • 2 days ago

[Intro]
[Steady, rhythmic acoustic guitar strumming]
[Muted bass drum hitting like a heartbeat]
[Slow, melancholic harmonica melody]

[Verse 1]
I didn’t find it in a vault or a lucky draw
I didn’t inherit the grace of the law
I traded the mornings, the sun on my neck
For the slow, steady drip of a Friday check.
[Guitar builds slightly]
Every dollar’s a sunrise I’ll never see twice
Every hundred’s a weekend—that’s the market price.
It’s not just a balance, or a figure in ink
It’s the years that I spent on the edge of the brink.

[Chorus]
[Full Band enters - High Energy but Heavy]
And they call it a "loss" like it’s just a mistake
Like a glass you can sweep or a rule you can break
But they don’t see the forty, the frost, and the grime
They’re not counting the money—they’re counting my time!
It’s a tax on the living, a debt to the bone
When they take what I built, they’re taking my home...
In the years that are gone.

[Verse 2]
I watched my old man, his hands turned to stone
Building a kingdom he never could own
I saw the same cycle, the same silent thief
Turning forty years' labor to one moment’s grief.
They talk about "looting" like it’s numbers and gear
But they didn’t see him through the thirtieth year
They didn’t see the "no’s" or the things he outgrew
Just to put a few bricks in a wall he could view.

[Chorus]
And they call it a "loss" like it’s just a mistake
Like a glass you can sweep or a rule you can break
But they don’t see the forty, the frost, and the grime
They’re not counting the money—they’re counting my time!
It’s a tax on the living, a debt to the bone
When they take what I built, they’re taking my home...
In the years that are gone.

[Bridge]
[Music drops to just a bass line and a snare hit]
[Vocals become a raw, intense whisper]
You can re-earn the paper, you can re-build the fence
But you can’t buy back the years spent in defense
[Crescendo - Guitar Solo begins]
Of a future that vanished, a ghost in the light
While those with a head start sleep soundly at night!
[Guitar Solo - Gritty, Bluesy, Wailing]

[Outro]
[Music slows down, back to acoustic]
One million hours...
In a world that won't wait.
Brick by brick...
Until it's too late.
[Fade out]
Too late.
(The Time Tax...)
Too late.
[End]

