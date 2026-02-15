🎵The Debt Time Tax

[Intro]

[Steady, rhythmic acoustic guitar strumming]

[Muted bass drum hitting like a heartbeat]

[Slow, melancholic harmonica melody]



[Verse 1]

I didn’t find it in a vault or a lucky draw

I didn’t inherit the grace of the law

I traded the mornings, the sun on my neck

For the slow, steady drip of a Friday check.

[Guitar builds slightly]

Every dollar’s a sunrise I’ll never see twice

Every hundred’s a weekend—that’s the market price.

It’s not just a balance, or a figure in ink

It’s the years that I spent on the edge of the brink.



[Chorus]

[Full Band enters - High Energy but Heavy]

And they call it a "loss" like it’s just a mistake

Like a glass you can sweep or a rule you can break

But they don’t see the forty, the frost, and the grime

They’re not counting the money—they’re counting my time!

It’s a tax on the living, a debt to the bone

When they take what I built, they’re taking my home...

In the years that are gone.



[Verse 2]

I watched my old man, his hands turned to stone

Building a kingdom he never could own

I saw the same cycle, the same silent thief

Turning forty years' labor to one moment’s grief.

They talk about "looting" like it’s numbers and gear

But they didn’t see him through the thirtieth year

They didn’t see the "no’s" or the things he outgrew

Just to put a few bricks in a wall he could view.



[Chorus]

And they call it a "loss" like it’s just a mistake

Like a glass you can sweep or a rule you can break

But they don’t see the forty, the frost, and the grime

They’re not counting the money—they’re counting my time!

It’s a tax on the living, a debt to the bone

When they take what I built, they’re taking my home...

In the years that are gone.



[Bridge]

[Music drops to just a bass line and a snare hit]

[Vocals become a raw, intense whisper]

You can re-earn the paper, you can re-build the fence

But you can’t buy back the years spent in defense

[Crescendo - Guitar Solo begins]

Of a future that vanished, a ghost in the light

While those with a head start sleep soundly at night!

[Guitar Solo - Gritty, Bluesy, Wailing]



[Outro]

[Music slows down, back to acoustic]

One million hours...

In a world that won't wait.

Brick by brick...

Until it's too late.

[Fade out]

Too late.

(The Time Tax...)

Too late.

[End]

