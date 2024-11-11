Trumps Triumphs #91: Pennsylvania Michigan Wisconsin Flip Kamala 270 Trump 268 J6th Certification???

The 2024 Steal is Still in Process. J6th Certification in doubt. Will the real president of the United States please stand up and take a bow?

Trump's Triumphs #90: Barack Leads; Trump Recedes Kamala Precedes A 2025 Election Redux…

https://rumble.com/v5ifglg-trumps-triumphs-90-barack-leads-trump-recedes-kamala-precedes-a-2025-electi.html

Trump's Triumph In 2020: Why Sidney Powell Did Not Release The Kraken...

https://rumble.com/v2xcvo0-trumps-triumph-in-2020-why-sidney-powell-did-not-release-the-kraken....html

2024 election, the steal, election fraud, trump, harris, pennsylvania, michigan, wisconsin, kerri lake, arizona, senate, j6th, january 6th 2025