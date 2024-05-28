THERE ARE PEOPLE WHOM STILL BELIEVE THAT (((THE GREAT RESET))) 🌐 ISN'T A REAL AGENDA

John Carpenter's movie THEY LIVE! was a documentary disguised as science fiction...just like C.H.U.D.🕍🐀
Who are the 'they'? Try the pronoun people, for starters; my pronouns are 'NIGGER' and 'PLEASE' 🤣 [had to change 'think' to 'believe'...because these people are clearly NOT thinking!
There are people who still think 'The Great Reset' isn't a real agenda.
Despite Klaus Schwab writing a book on it, coverage in 'Time' magazine, and a whole website
Source: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1794716693341897206
Thumbnail: https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-57532368
'The application of the Hill's criteria to these data indicates that the correlation between Al in vaccines and ASD may be causal. Because children represent a fraction of the population most at risk for complications following exposure to Al, a more rigorous evaluation of Al adjuvant safety seems warranted.'
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22099159/
https://vactruth.com/2017/12/05/aluminum-and-autism/
https://natural.noblogs.org/files/2020/08/ICAN-AluminumAdjuvant-Autism-2.pdf
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2019/07/chris-exley-phd-on-the-link-between-aluminum-in-vaccines-and-autism/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.