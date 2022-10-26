Create New Account
Cowardly 'Progressives' Vote for More War in Ukraine
Published a month ago |
Streamed live on Oct 25, 2022 Gerald Celente says the word 'peace' has been essentially banned in the Western media. To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsjournal.com Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: http://twitter.com/geraldcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: http://facebook.com/gcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geraldcelen... Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente Copyright © 2022 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.Show less

Gerald Celente
