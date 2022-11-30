RT
Nov 30, 2022
The Russian aerospace forces and Chinese aerial forces have held a regular joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. Russian planes, including Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, along with Su-30sm and Su-35s jets, together with Chinese strategic bombers performed the patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. The aircraft of both countries acted in strict accordance with international law, without violating the airspace of foreign states.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1y2ax0-russia-china-hold-joint-patrols-in-asia-pacific-region.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.