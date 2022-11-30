Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia, China hold joint patrols in Asia-Pacific region
27 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago |
Donate

RT


Nov 30, 2022


The Russian aerospace forces and Chinese aerial forces have held a regular joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. Russian planes, including Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, along with Su-30sm and Su-35s jets, together with Chinese strategic bombers performed the patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. The aircraft of both countries acted in strict accordance with international law, without violating the airspace of foreign states.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1y2ax0-russia-china-hold-joint-patrols-in-asia-pacific-region.html


Keywords
current eventsrussiachinartasia-pacificjoint patrolsaerospace forcesaerial forces

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket