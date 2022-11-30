RT





Nov 30, 2022





The Russian aerospace forces and Chinese aerial forces have held a regular joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. Russian planes, including Tu-95 strategic missile carriers, along with Su-30sm and Su-35s jets, together with Chinese strategic bombers performed the patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. The aircraft of both countries acted in strict accordance with international law, without violating the airspace of foreign states.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1y2ax0-russia-china-hold-joint-patrols-in-asia-pacific-region.html



