Psalm 98 Tehilim in Hebrew language, Banana-Praise Live

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Live Version of the song: Psalm 98Played on an very small event called "Banana-Praise" Part 1 on 2016-05-14
This Psalm is more an experiment playing alone as it is written for a set of instruments
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
The lyrics are included in the video - or you can simply use your own preferred translation
https://bindernowski.com/psalm-98-תהילים-live/
The full version:
https://bindernowski.com/psalms-chapter-98-תְּהִלִּים/
If you like to purchase the full version of this song (live version not available)
https://www.pond5.com/de/royalty-free-music/item/145249094-tehilim-psalm-98-hebrew-language-expressive-driven-music-sty
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ