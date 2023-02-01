Create New Account
Psalm 98 Tehilim in Hebrew language, Banana-Praise Live
What Do You Got To Lose?
Published 15 days ago |
Live Version of the song: Psalm 98Played on an very small event called "Banana-Praise" Part 1 on 2016-05-14

This Psalm is more an experiment playing alone as it is written for a set of instruments


Music and recording by Bindernowski.


The lyrics are included in the video - or you can simply use your own preferred translation

https://bindernowski.com/psalm-98-תהילים-live/


The full version:

https://bindernowski.com/psalms-chapter-98-תְּהִלִּים/


If you like to purchase the full version of this song (live version not available)

https://www.pond5.com/de/royalty-free-music/item/145249094-tehilim-psalm-98-hebrew-language-expressive-driven-music-sty


If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski


Donations:

https://bindernowski.com/donation/

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ

