Seven Noahide Laws & Decapitation.
26 views • 2 days ago
THE SEVEN NOAHIDE LAWS; Laws created by Pharisaical Rabbis will be laws enforced by an international Jewish court and is part of the laws of the United States since 1991 will be the death penalty for all Christians. One of the laws is against idolatry by worshiping Jesus instead of following Judaism (Antichrists). All Christians are called idolaters because Jesus is worshiped as the Messiah the one who the Pharisees called a blasphemer. The punishment for such, is decapitation. It is in the bible, Revelation 20:4.
