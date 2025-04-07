© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rare Footage: The Day Before Sudzha Was Fully Liberated from Ukrainian Occupation
Scattered units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were still holding positions on the southwestern outskirts, while Russian assault troops were completing the final sweep of the city.
At the same time, on the opposite side of Sudzha, civilians were being evacuated—including elderly men and women who were unable to walk.