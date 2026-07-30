The Rise of the Surveillance State, an interview with Rex Jones

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How much privacy are we willing to trade for convenience? This discussion explores expanding surveillance technology, AI censorship, digital tracking, and growing concerns over personal freedom. Are today's safety measures becoming tomorrow's control systems? Watch the conversation and decide for yourself.
#Surveillance #AI #Privacy #Technology #DigitalFreedom #Future #Discussion
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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