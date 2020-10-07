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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 07 October 2020
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41 views • October 08, 2020
Need to Know (06 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Carl Herman. DNI declassifies Brennan notes: Hillary Russiagate true scandal finally emerging. Michigan AG refuses to enforce Whitmer’s tyranny. Big Mike Obama blames Whitey… again. VP Debate huge (one of them will be president next term!) Second Presidential Debate moderator Scully is complete Biden Shill. No lawman back Biden. Trump cancels ads in Iowa and Ohio (states are locked up). Sure doesn’t feel like Biden is winning. DC and Puerto Rico states via Biden?
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