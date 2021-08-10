Calculate Life Path Number What Is My Life Path Number

Get Your FREE Numerology Reading Here...If you're on the hunt for a good life path number calculator or way simple way to find it out then look no further because in this video you'll not only learn about why numerology life path numbers are so important to your life as well as how to find your life path number in just a few easy steps.Basically finding your life path is so simple that you don't even really need to use any type of life path calculator. All that you need to do is add up all of the digits in your date of birth and then keep on adding up those digits until you get usually one number.So for example if you were born on the 23rd of June 1980 you would:Add the 2 and the three in '23' to get 5.Then since June is the sixth month of the year we get a 6.And for the year of birth 1980 we add all of the digits together like 1 + 9 + 8 + 0 which equals 18. We then add the 1 and the 8 in '18' together to get 9.Then we just add the 5 + 6 + 9 together to get 20.We then add the 2 and the 0 together to finally get a numerology life path number of 2 giving you life path number 2.And that's how to find your life path simply, easily and without fuss!