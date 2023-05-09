The Sniffer and his crime family are going down. Arrest him now and send him to Gitmo and hang him on live Tv so we can all watch him swing in the wind. Bye Bye Asshole !

101 views 2

PatriotsCannabisCo

Published 21 hours ago | Comments Published 21 hours ago | Download MP3 Subscribe (156)

Bye bye Sniffer. You won't be able to stick you nose into other people's childrens hair and neck areas. And your son , Hunter, is toast. Let's arrest these criminals now .



Keywords criminals hunter sniffer