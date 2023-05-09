The Sniffer and his crime family are going down. Arrest him now and send him to Gitmo and hang him on live Tv so we can all watch him swing in the wind. Bye Bye Asshole !

Bye bye Sniffer. You won't be able to stick you nose into other people's childrens hair and neck areas. And your son , Hunter, is toast. Let's arrest these criminals now .
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.