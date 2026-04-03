1 In Oil… Why Are You Still Paying More?

The United States is the number one producer of oil and natural gas, yet gas and diesel prices continue to rise. After President Trump highlighted America’s energy dominance, many Americans are asking the obvious question: why aren’t we seeing lower fuel prices?





In this episode of Behind the Line, we break down the real reasons behind rising gas prices, including global oil markets, refinery shortages, state-level policies, diesel supply issues, and geopolitical instability.





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