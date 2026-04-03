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#1 In Oil… Why Are You Still Paying More?
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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The United States is the number one producer of oil and natural gas, yet gas and diesel prices continue to rise. After President Trump highlighted America’s energy dominance, many Americans are asking the obvious question: why aren’t we seeing lower fuel prices?


In this episode of Behind the Line, we break down the real reasons behind rising gas prices, including global oil markets, refinery shortages, state-level policies, diesel supply issues, and geopolitical instability.


#GasPrices #OilProduction #EnergyPolicy #DieselPrices #Inflation #FuelCosts #EnergyCrisis #BehindTheLine #WashingtonState #EconomicReality

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us oil productionwashington gas pricesgas prices explainedwhy gas prices are highdiesel prices risingenergy policy usarefinery shortage usfuel inflationglobal oil market
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy