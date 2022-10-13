Welcome To Proverbs Club.Just Rewards.
Proverbs 11:31 (NIV).
31) If the righteous receive their due on earth,
how much more the ungodly and the sinner!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous get what's coming to them daily.
Even more so, for the Wicked and the Sinner.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckrt5re
#righteous #receive #due #earth #more #ungodly #sinner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.