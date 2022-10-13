Welcome To Proverbs Club.Just Rewards.

Proverbs 11:31 (NIV).

31) If the righteous receive their due on earth,

how much more the ungodly and the sinner!

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Righteous get what's coming to them daily.

Even more so, for the Wicked and the Sinner.

https://pc1.tiny.us/yckrt5re

#righteous #receive #due #earth #more #ungodly #sinner