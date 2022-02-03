Daily Beast Demons Attack Christian Doctors: Media Hates God, Needs Exorcism

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Beast System journalists are demonic. They hate religion, they hate Christ, they hate prayer. They worship a different god, the Golden Calf they call the vaccine, and they want you to receive communion in the form of a booster shot 4 or 6 or 12 times a year in order to serve the god of their Covidian religion. Truth and prayer work, and Dr. Stella Immanuel has had great success, helping hundreds of patients just this year. Dr. Stella joins the Stew Peters Show today to discuss how she is keeping her patients out of the killer hospitals.
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