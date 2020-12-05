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Chris Wallace Intentionally Brings Fine People HOAX / LIE up at Presidential Debate
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12 views • December 05, 2020
Chris Wallace did Donald Trump no favors during the presidential debate, especially when he falsely manage to bring up and remind voters of these "fine people on both sides" Lie which the media has continually portrayed. We have the full clip of what Donald Trump actually said about Charlottesville and fine people on both sides here, where he unequivocally denounces both Nazis and the KKK.
Debate reaction regarding Chris Wallace as the moderator.
#finepeople #debate #chriswallace
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Debate reaction regarding Chris Wallace as the moderator.
#finepeople #debate #chriswallace
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
fake newsdonald trumpjoe bidennazischris wallacekkkus politicscharlottesvillepresidential debatemedia liesfake mediadebate 2020democratic liesfind people hoaxfind people on both sidesjoe by donald trump debatepresidential debate 2020denounce white supremacypresidential smearsmear jobunbiased moderatorbad moderationpresidential debate moderator
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