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Pieter Gey van Pittius - Only One True God - The Godhead (Part 1)
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12 views • March 03, 2021
Get the series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/product/the-godhead-by-pieter-gey-van-pittius/
Visit our website here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Click here to watch the full series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juPpGGW0BRg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66Smw5BkjOtsVsfhuDMGw0
Is Jesus Christ Almighty? Is Jesus God? The Bible is very clear that there is but only One true God, how are we then to understand this statement in the light of the Godhead? In this first presentation of the 3 part series on the Godhead, we delve into the Bible in search of answers to these extremely important questions that has eternal value.
Visit our website here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Click here to watch the full series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juPpGGW0BRg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66Smw5BkjOtsVsfhuDMGw0
Is Jesus Christ Almighty? Is Jesus God? The Bible is very clear that there is but only One true God, how are we then to understand this statement in the light of the Godhead? In this first presentation of the 3 part series on the Godhead, we delve into the Bible in search of answers to these extremely important questions that has eternal value.
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