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911: The Road to Tyranny - An Alex Jones Film
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54 views • April 12, 2020
The government needed a crisis to convince the people to willingly give up their liberty in exchange for safety. Now the painful facts are in.
The dark forces of global government are funding, training and protecting terrorist networks worldwide. 9/11: The Road to Tyranny documents the ruthless history of governments orchestrating terrorist attacks against their own people to scare them into total submission.
In this brutal expose you will witness the birth of a global police state that surpasses Orwell's nightmarish vision. It's all here:
The history of government-sponsored terrorism
The modern implementation of fear-based control
The New World Order's future plans
This is one film you cannot afford to ignore. The future of free people everywhere is at stake.
The dark forces of global government are funding, training and protecting terrorist networks worldwide. 9/11: The Road to Tyranny documents the ruthless history of governments orchestrating terrorist attacks against their own people to scare them into total submission.
In this brutal expose you will witness the birth of a global police state that surpasses Orwell's nightmarish vision. It's all here:
The history of government-sponsored terrorism
The modern implementation of fear-based control
The New World Order's future plans
This is one film you cannot afford to ignore. The future of free people everywhere is at stake.
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