Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 23, 2025 - OPT OUT of the western medical system, and you’ll be healthier, wealthier and happier

- Updates on AI Tools and Book Generator (0:10)

- Health Advice and Lifestyle Habits (1:42)

- Critique of Conventional Doctors (6:50)

- The Rise of AI in Healthcare (10:05)

- Better Than a Doctor AI Feature (17:24)

- Health Ranger's AI and Robotics Projects (36:07)

- Philosophical Discussion on AI and Human Rights (1:10:58)

- The Future of AI and Human Interaction (1:17:53)

- The Role of AI in Survival Scenarios (1:18:57)

- The Potential for AI in Enhancing Human Life (1:19:13)

- Personal Experience with AI and Health Data (1:19:32)

- AI in Diagnostics and Natural Solutions (1:22:17)

- Critique of Google and AI Ethics (1:25:00)

- Impact of AI on Human Relationships and Society (1:30:24)

- Debate on Consciousness and AI (1:35:54)

- Historical and Scientific Perspectives on Consciousness (1:50:21)

- Practical Applications and Future of AI (1:53:17)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/



