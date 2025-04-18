ANOTHER HIKER DROPS DEAD ON THE TRAIL!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's the Land Of The Lost! I spent some time in Manitou Springs and Garden Of The Gods. Kurg jr loved that place but there were quite a few zombified potheads.
Sources
https://www.kktv.com/2025/04/15/man-dead-after-suffering-medical-emergency-manitou-incline/
Movie clip: Land Of The Lost
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report