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The Bubble Is Pierced
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11 views • March 20, 2020
From the League of Light, March 19
Summary: Regard the vast field of possibility that lay before you now. What has been may be behind you now, and with no regrets. What you have before you, at least in cryptic modulations, has your attention rapt. Pay attention to what meets your eyes when you raise them, all the while being ready to receive what a free and clear consciousness brings your way. The bubble of truth is pierced now, and time hangs as if suspended amid realities. In the space between, light grows, love lives. Discover this as you turn toward your inner arbiter of things that are destined to be. The moment is coming to shine in the presence of love in free flow. The one you have waited for is waiting for you within.
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Twice a week, the Pleiadians of the League of Light share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron at ko-fi.com. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Summary: Regard the vast field of possibility that lay before you now. What has been may be behind you now, and with no regrets. What you have before you, at least in cryptic modulations, has your attention rapt. Pay attention to what meets your eyes when you raise them, all the while being ready to receive what a free and clear consciousness brings your way. The bubble of truth is pierced now, and time hangs as if suspended amid realities. In the space between, light grows, love lives. Discover this as you turn toward your inner arbiter of things that are destined to be. The moment is coming to shine in the presence of love in free flow. The one you have waited for is waiting for you within.
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Twice a week, the Pleiadians of the League of Light share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron at ko-fi.com. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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