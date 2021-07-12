Spiritous - Gifwaves of Healing to the World Meditation & Relaxation

LOVE LIGHT & LIFE

I AM OF LIGHT

I AM OF SOURCE

I am sending Sonic Gifwaves of Healing to the World Peoples.

OM MANI PADME HUMMMMMMMMM

Music:

Canta, Bondad - Consolament Ensemble

(Cathar Music from France & part of my Family Blood Line who started this Heavenly Catholic Sect. AMEN

They killed almost all of them as Heretics back then. The Jesuit Satanic Pope.)



Salva Me - Om Mani Padme Hum



In the twelfth century a new religion took root in Europe which we know today as Catharism. A series of medieval castles in the Languedoc region of Southern France during the 12th and 13th centuries, and which was considered a heresy by the Catholic church,



Over 2,500 Men, Women, Children and Babies were exterminated - burned alive in a mass genocide by the Satanic Jesuit Evil Pope.



‘Cathars’ or ‘Good Christians’, and sometimes ‘Albigensians’ after the city of Albi in southern France, where the faith originated.



At the heart of Cathar cosmology was dualism, the idea that there were two opposing deities, one good and one evil, battling constantly. The first was a good god, creator of human spirits, while the second was an evil god who created the physical world and human bodies.



The evil god was therefore known as Rex Mundi (King of the world). The existence of evil was explained through the cosmic battle between these gods, and the inability of the good god to contain all the machinations of the evil god.



It was the murder of the papal legate, Pierre de Castelnau, in 1208 that led to widescale military action against the Cathars. In response, Pope Innocent III preached a crusade against the heretics which became known as the Albigensian Crusade, promising that the crusaders would be allowed to confiscate and keep any land that they captured.



All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.

Only Spiritual Technology of OMNISCIENCE where ONE becomes Omniscient, Omnipotent & Omnipresent.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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