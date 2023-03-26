Create New Account
Missing 411 : Part 2 "GONE WITHOUT A TRACE" #RFB
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago |

In this video Im looking at 2 separate cases that are tied together for eternity it would seem. 2 people from 2 different walks of life go missing same time with 28miles of one another, never to found or heard from again. Not a trace was found of either.


