Shabbat Shalom Brothers and Sisters, and welcome to Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Live. Today’s Study is Titled: “How To Overcome, Part 1, Beware of the Spirit of Deceit and Envy”.





Search on provided link for mentioned titles. A.S.K. Rumble Channel





[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

Listen to us LIVE 24/7 at kmsr1700am.com

Torah Messiah Radio



