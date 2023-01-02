Pool of Siloam Discovered! Revelation Messianic Patterns News 2023

When Archaeologists recently discovered the Pool of Siloam, they created a prophetic firestorm. This is a huge sign of the Two Witnesses, the Red Heifer, Sukkot, Hoshana Rabbah, baptisms and the Messiah arriving! Let's examine why its so significant, okay?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.