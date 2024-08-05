What does God want from you? That can be a difficult question to answer if you don't know what God wants from your life. Assuming you're a Christian, is God pleased with your work in the Kingdom of God?

We only have a short time on this earth and salvation, water baptism, Holy Spirit baptism, obedience, living a holy life and walking in unconditional love are all important to God. The first point is so significant that skipping it negates the rest. Yet if you ignore the baptism of the Holy Spirit, it becomes hard to live a holy life, and of these things, the hardest task can be to love God and your fellow man, which also includes yourself.

Pastor John also examines God's responsibility in convicting people of their sins, making sure the new birth takes place, baptizing believers in the Holy Spirit and giving you the power to live a holy life. On the other hand, man is responsible for responding to God's invitation, being baptized in water, seeking the baptism of the Holy Spirit and living in obedience. This is a message about how your life can be different when you're walking closely with the Lord.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1395.pdf

RLJ-1395 -- JUNE 9, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm