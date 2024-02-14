Matthew Whitaker on Tony Bobulinski Testimony: He can help connect the dots

Matthew Whitaker on Tony Bobulinski: He can help connect the dots
Newsmax | On Tuesday's "Newsline," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker comments on former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski testifying behind closed doors and Fani Willis being disqualified from Trump's case.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.