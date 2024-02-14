Matthew Whitaker on Tony Bobulinski Testimony: He can help connect the dots

Create New Account
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Matthew Whitaker on Tony Bobulinski: He can help connect the dots


Newsmax | On Tuesday's "Newsline," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker comments on former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski testifying behind closed doors and Fani Willis being disqualified from Trump's case.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.


matt whitakerbiden crime familybiden regimebobulinksi testimony

