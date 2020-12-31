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Raising Grass fed VS Grain fed Cattle
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88 views • December 31, 2020
Grass-fed beef versus Corn fed/Grain-fed beef. Being raised in confinement puts a lot of stress on the animal. This makes them more prone to disease, which increases the amount of antibiotics given along with hormones that are given. The beef you consume will have these hormones in them. In Grass-fed animals, there is virtually no stress on the animal, therefore no need for antibiotics. Also, no hormones are given. The grasses they eat are healthy and passed on in the meat. The animals are healthier; therefore, their meat is healthier.
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