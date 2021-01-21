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Troops turn their backs on Biden
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183 views • January 21, 2021
Troops turn their backs on Biden as his motorcade passes by. No Respect and No Salutes. They should do the same to every politician .. including Trump!!
Realize everyone: Biden will continue with all of the tyranny and sedition and betrayal as Trump followed in Obama as he did after Boy-George Bush did after Clinton and so on. They have all been criminals But no it is in your face like never before. None of this will ever stop until we make it stop.
Realize everyone: Biden will continue with all of the tyranny and sedition and betrayal as Trump followed in Obama as he did after Boy-George Bush did after Clinton and so on. They have all been criminals But no it is in your face like never before. None of this will ever stop until we make it stop.
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